The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Ontario is reporting 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 today.

It’s also reporting 43 more deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says about 300 cases included in the latest numbers are from data catch-up work done by Toronto Public Health.

The province says 1,159 people are hospitalized with the virus as of today, with 356 people in intensive care and 252 on ventilators.

