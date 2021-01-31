Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Jan 31, 2021 at 10:58 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 today.

It’s also reporting 43 more deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says about 300 cases included in the latest numbers are from data catch-up work done by Toronto Public Health.

The province says 1,159 people are hospitalized with the virus as of today, with 356 people in intensive care and 252 on ventilators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:17 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:41 AM
Looking and feeling like winter on this last day of January. The coldest temp of the month was minus 14.6. Last J…
Latest Weather
Read more