Switzerland intervenes over detained reporter in Belarus
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 31, 2021 12:08 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 31, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST
BERLIN — Switzerland’s foreign minister said Sunday that a reporter for the country’s public broadcaster who was detained by police in Belarus has been freed.
Luzia Tschirky, a correspondent for Swiss broadcaster SRF, said she was detained by masked men as she was heading to meet an acquaintance for coffee in Belarusian capital Minsk.
Hours later, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said the reporter had been freed and was in the Swiss Embassy.
“I’m relieved and thank everyone who worked for a swift solution,” he tweeted.
SRF condemned the incident, saying Tschirky was detained “for no reason” and adding that she has a valid press accreditation for Belarus.
Tschirky said her acquaintance and her acquaintance’s husband were still being held when she was released.
Numerous journalists, including foreign reporters, have been detained while covering anti-government protests in Belarus over the past year.
