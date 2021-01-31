Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto businessman and menswear fashion icon Saul Korman dies
by News Staff
Posted Jan 31, 2021 9:51 pm EST
FILE -- Saul Korman, of Korry's Apparel Limited during panel discussion about men and their influence on retail shopping. June 4, 2002. (FILE/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail DIGITAL IMAGE via CP)
Toronto businessman and menswear fashion icon Saul Korman has died.
His death was announced on Facebook Sunday evening.
The post said he was key in shaping Canadian men’s fashion through passion and dedication.
Korman was the president of Korry’s Clothiers To Gentlemen on Danforth Avenue
Mayor John Tory tweeted his condolences to Korman’s family.
“He was the ambassador, the salesperson, the inspiration that helped make the whole of the Danforth what it is today: a destination,” he said. “My condolences to his wonderful family and to all of his many friends.”
The circumstances around his death have not been released.
We will never again see the likes of Saul Korman, the Duke of the Danforth. He was much more than the owner of a men's clothing store, one I shopped in.