Toronto businessman and menswear fashion icon Saul Korman dies

Toronto businessman and menswear fashion icon Saul Korman has died.

His death was announced on Facebook Sunday evening.

The post said he was key in shaping Canadian men’s fashion through passion and dedication.

Korman was the president of Korry’s Clothiers To Gentlemen on Danforth Avenue

Mayor John Tory tweeted his condolences to Korman’s family.

“He was the ambassador, the salesperson, the inspiration that helped make the whole of the Danforth what it is today: a destination,” he said. “My condolences to his wonderful family and to all of his many friends.”

The circumstances around his death have not been released.

We will never again see the likes of Saul Korman, the Duke of the Danforth. He was much more than the owner of a men's clothing store, one I shopped in. — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 1, 2021