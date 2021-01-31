Loading articles...

Toronto businessman and menswear fashion icon Saul Korman dies

FILE -- Saul Korman, of Korry's Apparel Limited during panel discussion about men and their influence on retail shopping. June 4, 2002. (FILE/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail DIGITAL IMAGE via CP)

Toronto businessman and menswear fashion icon Saul Korman has died.

His death was announced on Facebook Sunday evening.

The post said he was key in shaping Canadian men’s fashion through passion and dedication.

Korman was the president of Korry’s Clothiers To Gentlemen on Danforth Avenue

Mayor John Tory tweeted his condolences to Korman’s family.

“He was the ambassador, the salesperson, the inspiration that helped make the whole of the Danforth what it is today: a destination,” he said. “My condolences to his wonderful family and to all of his many friends.”

The circumstances around his death have not been released.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:38 PM
COLLISION: Westbound Ford Drive ramp to #WBQEW closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:44 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Finally, some sunshine in the #GTA! There's more of this in store for the week! Find out when you can expect it on @680NEWS!…
Latest Weather
Read more