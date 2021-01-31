Police arrest 24-year-old Brampton man in death of his mother

A 24-year-old Brampton man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his mother.

Peel police say they were contacted just after 4 p.m. Friday about a man possibly being involved in the disappearance of a 54-year-old woman. Police said the woman had not previously been reported as missing.

Following an investigation, police determined the woman “had met with foul play” in the area of Knightsbridge Road and Bramalea Road. No further details of the incident were released by police.

Tyrell Foster was taken into custody Friday and charged with first degree murder.

Police say the victim is Foster’s mother, Imebet Foster.