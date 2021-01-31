Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jan 31, 2021 at 4:44 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 3 will be approximately $8 million.

The Canadian Press

