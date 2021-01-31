Man dies following North York shooting, police say

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting in a North York neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area late Sunday evening for a report of automatic weapons fire.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He later died of his injuries, police said.

The homicide division has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

This is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.