Loading articles...

Man dies following North York shooting, police say

Last Updated Jan 31, 2021 at 11:17 pm EST

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting in a North York neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area late Sunday evening for a report of automatic weapons fire.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

He later died of his injuries, police said.

The homicide division has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

This is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:38 PM
COLLISION: Westbound Ford Drive ramp to #WBQEW closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
Retweeted @CarlHLam: How does $26,000 sound? Enter for your chance to win since we blew the @680NEWS Weather Guarantee on Saturday!
Latest Weather
Read more