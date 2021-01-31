Loading articles...

Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

Last Updated Jan 31, 2021 at 4:58 am EST

JERUSALEM — Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz’s office says Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers.

It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians.

Israel has come under criticism from U.N. officials and human rights groups for not providing vaccines to the Palestinians. Israel says it is not responsible.

Israel is one of the world’s leaders in vaccinating its population after striking procurement deals with international drug giants Pfizer and Moderna.

The Palestinians have not begun to vaccine their people.

The Associated Press

