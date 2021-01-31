Loading articles...

Captain Sir Tom Moore hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Jan 31, 2021 at 1:24 pm EST

Captain Sir Tom Moore poses for photographers to promote the launch of his book 'Tomorrow is a Good Day' at his home in Bedfordshire, Britain, 17 September 2020. In April 2020 Moore began to walk laps of his garden in aid of NHS Charities Together, with the goal of raising 1,000 British pounds by his hundredth birthday. By his 100th birthday he eventually reached over 32 million pounds. The book is available on sale on 17 September 2020. EPA/NEIL HALL

Tom Moore, the 100-year-old World War II veteran who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts, has been admitted to a hospital with COVID-19, his daughter said Sunday.

Hannah Ingram-Moore revealed in a statement posted on Twitter that her father, widely known as Captain Tom, has been admitted to Bedford Hospital because he needed “additional help” with his breathing.

She said that over the past few weeks her father had been treated for pneumonia and that he had tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

She said he is being treated in a ward, not in an intensive care unit.

“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible,” she said.

Moore became an emblem of hope in the early weeks of the pandemic in April when he walked 100 laps around his garden in England for the National Health Service to coincide with his 100th birthday. Instead of the 1,000 pounds ($1,370) aspiration, he raised around 33 million pounds ($45 million).

Moore, who rose to the rank of captain while serving in India and Burma during the war, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in July for his fundraising efforts.


