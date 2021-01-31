Loading articles...

Body of double murder suspect found at Tennessee lake

Last Updated Jan 31, 2021 at 3:14 pm EST

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — The body of a double-murder suspect was found at the same Tennessee lake where two duck hunters were fatally shot, authorities said.

The body of David Vowell was recovered and identified Saturday in Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

The TBI said an autopsy is planned.

The statement said Vowell, 70, was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Zachery Grooms, 25, and Chance Black, 26. The Weakley County residents were shot in a duck blind at the lake Monday.

The Jackson Sun reported a third man who was with Grooms and Black told investigators that Vowell shot the others before driving away.

The Associated Press

