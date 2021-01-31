Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Alaska reports steady increase of syphilis cases since 2018
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 31, 2021 11:25 am EST
Last Updated Jan 31, 2021 at 11:28 am EST
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said the state’s syphilis cases have steadily increased for the last three years.
Between 2018 and 2019, reported cases for the sexually transmitted disease more than doubled from 114 to 242, according to state data. While data from 2020 has not yet been finalized, an official at the state health department said there were at least over 300 reported cases, the Juneau Empire reported Friday.
“It’s so crazy,” said Susan A. Jones, the Department of Health and Social Services’ HIV/STD program manager.
There have also been 10 reported cases for congenital syphilis, a disease that occurs when an infected mother passes it to her newborn, Jones said.
“The most we’ve seen before is two,” she said. “The increase is significant on many levels.”