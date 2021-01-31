Loading articles...

Alaska reports steady increase of syphilis cases since 2018

Last Updated Jan 31, 2021 at 11:28 am EST

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said the state’s syphilis cases have steadily increased for the last three years.

Between 2018 and 2019, reported cases for the sexually transmitted disease more than doubled from 114 to 242, according to state data. While data from 2020 has not yet been finalized, an official at the state health department said there were at least over 300 reported cases, the Juneau Empire reported Friday.

“It’s so crazy,” said Susan A. Jones, the Department of Health and Social Services’ HIV/STD program manager.

There have also been 10 reported cases for congenital syphilis, a disease that occurs when an infected mother passes it to her newborn, Jones said.

“The most we’ve seen before is two,” she said. “The increase is significant on many levels.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Watch for a stalled truck on the #WB403 west of Winston Churchill, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:34 AM
Blue Jays Virtual Winter Week kicks off Monday
Latest Weather
Read more