Victim identified in Summerhill shooting

Toronto police have identified the victim of the fatal shooting in the Summerhill area Friday night.

Officers were called to the area to Mathersfield Drive around 8 p.m.as several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots. The shooting occured in a laneway next to a row of townhomes.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds on the scene. A male victim was pronounced dead on the scene while the 27-year-old female victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Sirac Tesfay of Toronto.

Witnesses reported seeing a smaller light-coloured, possibly grey or silver, four-door sedan with dark tinted windows flee the area at a high rate of speed.

There has been no further suspect information released.

This is the fourth homicide in Toronto in 2021.