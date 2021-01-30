Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
by Jill Colvin, Mary Clare Jalonick And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 30, 2021 9:06 pm EST
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Trump departs Washington with Americans more politically divided and more likely to be out of work than when he arrived, while awaiting trial for his second impeachment - an ignominious end to one of the most turbulent presidencies in American history. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM
Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday. The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defence team.
Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, have left the defence team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.
The two people familiar with the legal team discussions insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.
Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.
CNN was first to report the departure of the lawyers.
Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.