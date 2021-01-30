Toronto police release guidelines on use of body-worn cameras

Toronto police have unveiled the guidelines they will be using when it comes to the use of body-worn cameras as the program expands to four additional divisions across the city.

The 13-page document is aimed at fostering public trust and part of the force’s ongoing commitment to transparency while delivering bias-free service, according to a statement released by Chief James Ramer on Friday.

Since the approval of body-worn cameras in August 2020, more than 600 officers have begun using them in public interactions. The units are currently in use in seven areas across the city including 12, 13, 14 and 52 Divisions this past week. The service says it hopes to have more than 2,300 officers trained in their use by the end of October 2021.

The service says body-worn cameras will be used when an officer arrives at a call for service, begins an investigation, or when asking a person questions to collect information. However, the document details some exceptions.

The document also spells out when recordings of interactions can be released to the public. Unless the incident is under SIU investigation, the video can only be released if there is a “compelling public interest” such as allegations of discreditable conduct, improper conduct, misconduct or excessive or improper use of force. The Chief of Police will make that determination and if he/she decides not to release the video footage, an explanation for that decision will be issued.

All video will be retained for a minimum of two years plus a day before it is “securely destroyed.”

The complete list of procedures can be found here.

The guidelines were established following “extensive public consultations” with the public and community partners including the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) and the Police and Community Engagement Review (PACER) Committee. The Ministry of the Attorney General, the Ontario Human Rights Commission, the Special Investigations Unit, and the Office of the Independent Police Review Director also had a hand in defining the procedures.