The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021.

There are 775,048 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 775,048 confirmed cases (54,186 active, 700,920 resolved, 19,942 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 4,255 new cases Saturday from 63,080 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 6.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 142.58 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 31,990 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,570.

There were 141 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 968 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 138. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.36 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.47 per 100,000 people.

There have been 17,433,226 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 408 confirmed cases (16 active, 388 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday from 506 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 79,795 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 111 confirmed cases (six active, 105 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday from 517 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 90,603 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,580 confirmed cases (11 active, 1,504 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were three new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 1.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 203,766 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,230 confirmed cases (284 active, 928 resolved, 18 deaths).

There were 12 new cases Saturday from 2,055 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.58 per cent. The rate of active cases is 36.34 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 126 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 18.

There was one new reported death Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of five new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.3 per 100,000 people.

There have been 140,624 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 261,360 confirmed cases (14,509 active, 237,088 resolved, 9,763 deaths).

There were 1,367 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 169.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,184 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,312.

There were 46 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 326 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 47. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.54 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 113.86 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,695,925 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 266,363 confirmed cases (19,724 active, 240,494 resolved, 6,145 deaths).

There were 2,063 new cases Saturday from 57,646 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 133.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,778 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,968.

There were 73 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 392 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 56. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.38 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 41.71 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,248,077 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 29,446 confirmed cases (3,526 active, 25,095 resolved, 825 deaths).

There were 166 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 255.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 970 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 139.

There were two new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 28 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.81 per 100,000 people.

There have been 452,461 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 23,626 confirmed cases (2,523 active, 20,803 resolved, 300 deaths).

There were 260 new cases Saturday from 2,356 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 214.05 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,709 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 244.

There were eight new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 50 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.61 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 25.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 335,890 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 123,747 confirmed cases (7,530 active, 114,586 resolved, 1,631 deaths).

There were 383 new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 170.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,417 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 488.

There were 11 new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 106 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 36.88 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,118,211 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 66,779 confirmed cases (6,039 active, 59,551 resolved, 1,189 deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. The rate of active cases is 117.31 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,768 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 395.

There were zero new reported deaths Saturday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 61 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.1 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,044,931 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,273 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 31 confirmed cases (zero active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Saturday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,064 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 284 confirmed cases (18 active, 265 resolved, one deaths).

There was one new case Saturday. The rate of active cases is 45.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 17 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,530 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Jan. 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press