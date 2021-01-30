Ontario reports 2,063 new COVID-19 cases, 73 additional deaths

Ontario reported 73 new deaths as a result of COVID-19 on Saturday as the average number of new cases continue their downward trend.

Provincial health officials are reporting 2,063 new infections, a rise from the 1,837 cases recorded Friday. That brings the rolling seven day average to 1,968 and continues a downward trend of 19 consecutive days.

According to the latest data, 57 cases of the UK COVID-19 variant have been identified across the province.

There were 713 new cases reported in Toronto, 379 in Peel and 178 in York Region.

The 73 additional deaths brings the provincial total to 6,145. Another 24 deaths were reported in long-term care settings.

For the 13th straight day the number of resolved cases, 2,623, outpaced the number of new ones.

Only 59,594 tests were processed in the last 24 hour period, almost 10,000 fewer than the previous day. It’s the eight straight day the province has failed to complete less than the 70,000 tests it says it is capable of doing.

While the average number of cases slowly declines, the situation in Ontario hospitals remains critical. Hospitalizations are down to 1,273 but the number of patients in the ICU remains relatively unchanged at 353. Of those, 216 are on ventilators.

The province says it administered less than 10,000 vaccinations on Friday for a total of 336,828 to date. A total of 67,787 Ontarians have now received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.