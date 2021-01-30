Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jan 30, 2021 at 2:44 am EST

No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 2 will be approximately $25 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:15 PM
Sunday: Heads up downtown Toronto, and along the lake west to Hamilton. 5-10 cm of lake effect snow and blowing sno…
Latest Weather
Read more