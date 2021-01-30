Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Facebook Canada asks for government help to self-police content
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 30, 2021 10:53 am EST
Last Updated Jan 30, 2021 at 10:55 am EST
The head of public policy for Facebook Canada says it’s no longer sustainable for social media companies to self-police questionable content.
Kevin Chan told a House of Commons committee Friday that’s why his company would welcome regulations that could govern what can’t be posted.
Chan’s appearance at the committee comes as the Liberal government is working on the creation of an online regulator, and associated regime, that would offer that guidance.
Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault told the committee Friday that work should bear fruit in the form of new legislation this spring.
Both men had been called to committee by the opposition to discuss whether it was appropriate for Facebook to have asked officials in Guilbeault’s department if they knew of anyone suited for a job at the social media company.
The Opposition Conservatives and NDP allege that’s evidence the relationship between the two is too close, an allegation both Facebook and Guilbeault rejected.