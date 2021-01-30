Loading articles...

Canada Post introduces mandatory COVID-19 testing at Mississauga mail sorting plant

Last Updated Jan 30, 2021 at 4:06 pm EST

Exterior view of the Canada Post Gateway sorting facility in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/Rylan Vallee

Employees at a Mississauga mail sorting plant must now undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing as the Canada Post facility struggles with an outbreak that has killed one man and infected over 200 others.

The crown corporation said they are introducing mandatory testing under the direction of Peel Public Health.

“Peel Public Health has now directed that Canada Post arrange mandatory COVID-19 testing for all employees who work anywhere in the Gateway facility, including those who have already had a test,” said Phil Legault, Canada Post spokesperson, in a Saturday news release. “This on-site mandatory testing began Friday with Gateway East, Shift 2 and will continue on a larger scale next week.”

The Gateway mail sorting facility, located at 4567 Dixie Road, has reported 273 cases of the novel coronavirus since Jan. 1st.

More than 4,500 people work at the site.

Legault added that COVID-19 safety protocols, including enhanced cleaning, social distancing and mask use are in place at the facility.

The facility is a major hub for Canada Post and Legault said “customers are being advised to expect delays with their parcels as we follow contingency plans to maintain operations.”

Customers can track their packages on Canada Post’s website and app, he said.

