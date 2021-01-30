Loading articles...

12 dead in Russia truck-bus accident

Last Updated Jan 30, 2021 at 4:28 am EST

MOSCOW — Twelve people were killed and 11 others injured in the collision of a tractor-trailer and a minibus in central Russia.

An Interior Ministry statement said the collision took place last Friday near Syzran in the Samara region about 730 kilometres (450 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Preliminary information indicated the tractor-trailer skidded and veered into the oncoming lane.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe into the accident. The condition of the truck’s driver was not reported.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:32 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:15 PM
Sunday: Heads up downtown Toronto, and along the lake west to Hamilton. 5-10 cm of lake effect snow and blowing sno…
Latest Weather
Read more