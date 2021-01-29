Toronto police want you to 'Know Your Rights' when interacting with officers in various situations

The Toronto Police Service is trying to improve relations with the public by launching the “Know Your Rights” campaign.

Chief Jim Ramer says positive interactions between the police and the public are critical to enhancing trust and accountability.

“We want you to know that it’s okay to talk to the police. We all want the same thing which is safer communities”, the police chief said in the first video in the Know Your Rights campaign.

“We also understand that some people may not feel comfortable speaking with police. In either case, it’s important for everyone to know what their rights are during different interactions with police officers.”

In the video, well known human rights advocate and lawyer, Knia Singh, goes through each potential interaction someone might have with police and explains what you legally do or don’t have to do in response.

According to a press release, the video is the first of an ongoing commitment to working with “young people, and other community organizations on future campaigns that reflect community concerns and speak to a variety of lived experiences and interactions between the public and police officers”.

For more information, visit the Know Your Rights website.