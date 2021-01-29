The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

There are 770,793 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 770,793 confirmed cases (55,313 active, 695,679 resolved, 19,801 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 4,690 new cases Friday from 79,586 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 5.9 per cent. The rate of active cases is 145.54 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33,386 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 4,769.

There were 137 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 973 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 139. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.37 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 52.1 per 100,000 people.

There have been 17,370,146 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 408 confirmed cases (16 active, 388 resolved, four deaths).

There were four new cases Friday from 222 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 10 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 79,289 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 111 confirmed cases (six active, 105 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday from 274 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 3.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 90,086 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,577 confirmed cases (nine active, 1,503 resolved, 65 deaths).

There was one new case Friday from 740 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 0.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been seven new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 203,766 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,218 confirmed cases (314 active, 887 resolved, 17 deaths).

There were 16 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 40.18 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 131 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 19.

There was one new reported death Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.18 per 100,000 people.

There have been 138,569 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 259,993 confirmed cases (14,760 active, 235,516 resolved, 9,717 deaths).

There were 1,295 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 172.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,502 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,357.

There were 50 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 356 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 51. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.59 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 113.32 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,695,925 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 264,300 confirmed cases (20,357 active, 237,871 resolved, 6,072 deaths).

There were 1,837 new cases Friday from 66,782 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 2.8 per cent. The rate of active cases is 138.16 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 14,074 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,011.

There were 58 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 371 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 53. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.36 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 41.21 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,190,431 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 29,280 confirmed cases (3,490 active, 24,967 resolved, 823 deaths).

There were 152 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 253.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,020 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 146.

There were two new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 28 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.67 per 100,000 people.

There have been 452,461 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 23,366 confirmed cases (2,499 active, 20,575 resolved, 292 deaths).

There were 328 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 212.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,723 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 246.

There were seven new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 45 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.55 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 24.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 333,534 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 123,364 confirmed cases (7,805 active, 113,939 resolved, 1,620 deaths).

There were 543 new cases Friday from 11,559 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 176.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,607 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 515.

There were 14 new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 108 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 15. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 36.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,118,211 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 66,779 confirmed cases (6,039 active, 59,551 resolved, 1,189 deaths).

There were 514 new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 117.31 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,295 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 471.

There were five new reported deaths Friday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 61 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.17 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 23.1 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,044,931 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday from nine completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,273 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 31 confirmed cases (zero active, 31 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,064 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 283 confirmed cases (18 active, 264 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Friday. The rate of active cases is 45.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 7,530 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Jan. 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press