The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,295 new COVID-19 cases and 50 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including nine in the previous 24 hours.

Health authorities say hospitalizations dropped by 47, for a total of 1,217, and the number of patients in intensive care also dropped by three, to 209.

Quebec says it administered 3,071 vaccine doses Thursday and says it has used 236,057 of the 238,100 doses it has received.

The province has reported a total of 259,993 infections, 9,717 deaths linked to the virus and 235,516 recoveries from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

—

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 1,837 new cases of COVID-19 today and 58 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that there are 595 new cases in Toronto, 295 in Peel Region, and 170 in York Region.

There are 51 confirmed cases of the U.K. variant of the coronavirus in Ontario.

The province is also reporting that 2,900 more cases have been resolved.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press