Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man killed, woman in critical condition after Summerhill shooting
by News staff
Posted Jan 29, 2021 8:34 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 29, 2021 at 8:50 pm EST
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A man has been killed and a woman is being rushed to hospital after being shot in Summerhill.
Toronto police were called to Yonge Street and Summerhill Avenue around 8 p.m.as several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Two victims were found in the area. One man was pronounced dead on the scene and a woman is being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries by emergency run.
Their ages have not been given.
Police say the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle. A description of the suspect has not been made available.
Const. Alex Li says residents in the area should expected a very large police presences. He added it’s too early to determine the motive of the shooting.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE) Yonge St & Summerhill Av – police o/s – confirmed shooting – located 2 victims: 1 male, 1 female – @TorontoMedics o/s – adult male pronounced deceased o/s, adult female taken to hospital in life-threatening condition by emergency run – will update#GO185744 ^al