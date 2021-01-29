Loading articles...

Man killed, woman in critical condition after Summerhill shooting

Last Updated Jan 29, 2021 at 8:50 pm EST

Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A man has been killed and a woman is being rushed to hospital after being shot in Summerhill.

Toronto police were called to Yonge Street and Summerhill Avenue around 8 p.m.as several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Two victims were found in the area. One man was pronounced dead on the scene and a woman is being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries by emergency run.

Their ages have not been given.

Police say the suspect was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle. A description of the suspect has not been made available.

Const. Alex Li says residents in the area should expected a very large police presences. He added it’s too early to determine the motive of the shooting.

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
Please avoid this area! #Yonge #Summerhill
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:15 PM
Sunday: Heads up downtown Toronto, and along the lake west to Hamilton. 5-10 cm of lake effect snow and blowing sno…
Latest Weather
Read more