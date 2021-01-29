Loading articles...

Romanian authorities say fire at key hospital kills 4

Last Updated Jan 29, 2021 at 12:44 am EST

BUCHAREST, Romania — Authorities in Romania say a fire at a key hospital in Buchurest that also treats COVID-19 patients has killed at least four people.

The fire broke out early on Friday on the ground floor of the hospital. The blaze forced the evacuation of the building that houses 100 people.

An unspecified number of people have been injured before firefighters put out the fire, Romanian emergency services said in a preliminary report.

The Associated Press

