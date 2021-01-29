Police investigating tow truck fire in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating an early morning tow truck fire in Markham.

The fire occurred in a parking lot on Markham Road north of 16th Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the tow truck has been destroyed and there was some damage to vehicle beside as well.

No injuries have been reported.

RELATED: Police investigating reports of tow truck chase in Scarborough

There have been several incidents involving tow trucks over the past week. Toronto Police were called to three incidents on the 401 last Thursday, two of them involving gunfire.