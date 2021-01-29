Loading articles...

North American stock markets tumble in early trading, loonie climbs

Last Updated Jan 29, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in early trading amid broad-based losses led by the heavyweight financial, industrial and metals and mining sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 143.29 points at 17,513.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 364.72 points at 30,238.64. The S&P 500 index was down 36.98 points at 3,750.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 47.48 points at 13,289.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.36 cents US compared with 78.06 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract was up 63 cents at US$52.97 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.65 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$37.20 at US$1,878.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 29, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

