NewsAlert: Trudeau announces mandatory testing, 3-day hotel quarantine for travellers

Last Updated Jan 29, 2021 at 11:44 am EST

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced all Canadian travellers returning from overseas will have to take a COVID-19 PCR test at the airport, and quarantine in a designated hotel for three days at their own expense while they await results.

Those with negative test results will be able to then isolate at home, while those with positive tests will be immediately required to quarantine in designated government facilities.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

