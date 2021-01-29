Hudson's Bay Co. permanently laying off more than 600 workers across Canada

Hudson’s Bay Co. is permanently laying off more than 600 workers across Canada amid ongoing store closures due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Tiffany Bourre, a spokeswoman for the iconic retailer, says nearly half the company’s department stores remain temporarily closed.

She says due to circumstances beyond HBC’s control, the company has had to make adjustments.

Bourre adds that HBC is committed to treating each individual affected with fairness and respect during these difficult times.

“The pandemic continues to have a significant impact on non-essential retailers, including the temporary closure of our stores in some provinces. Despite the Ontario Superior Court questioning the wisdom and efficacy of the lockdown rules governing non-essential retailers, nearly half our stores remain temporarily closed,” the company said in a statement.

“Due to these circumstances beyond our control, the company has had to make adjustments which have resulted in a reduction in workforce.”

Employment lawyer Lior Samfiru says his firm has been contacted by about 40 HBC workers concerned about the terms of their termination.

Samfiru, a partner with Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, says the employees have received a so-called working notice, which means they are expected to work until the termination date.

Yet he calls such a notice when stores aren’t open and employees can’t work “absurd,” and says HBC should be providing payment in lieu of notice.

He suggests that terminated workers are not being offered proper severance, and is alleging wrongful dismissal.

Samfiru says the workers, both part-time and full-time, have worked for the retailer for between 10 and 30 years, predominantly in sales and middle management at stores in the Toronto area, Ottawa, Calgary, and Vancouver.

He says some workers have mentioned specifically a “national restructuring.”

“This was an incredibly tough decision, and we regret the impact this has had on our associates. HBC is committed to treating each individual affected with fairness and respect during these difficult times,” Hudson’s Bay concluded.

In December of last year the retailer – one of the country’s most prominent department stores – sought a review into the province’s decision to shut down non-essential retailers in Toronto and Peel while the regions were in lockdown.

The company asked the court to acknowledge the hardness of the situation, calling the government’s decision “unreasonable and unfair.”

HBC said there needs to be a solution that prioritizes health and safety without damaging the livelihood of retail workers and businesses.

Toronto’s Queen Street location caught the ire of many in November after the store stayed open to shoppers despite Toronto being in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The store, which eventually closed, said they considered the Queen Street location to be an essential service because it “offers grocery.”

With files from 680 NEWS business editor Richard Southern and The Canadian Press