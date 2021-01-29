Loading articles...

Extreme cold arrives as the GTA freezes over for the weekend

Jan 29, 2021

GTA residents being asked to stay home will gladly oblige this weekend.

It’s going to be the coldest of the winter season so far.

Friday marks the coldest morning of the winter so far with a temperature of -14.6 at Pearson airport. There will be a bitter windchill of -21 to -23 throughout the morning which will settle down to around -12 throughout the day.

Expect another freezing morning on Saturday with a windchill around -22.

Friday’s high is -7. We’ll see a similar temperature for Saturday a high near -4 on Sunday.

