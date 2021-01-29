Loading articles...

Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions

Last Updated Jan 29, 2021 at 12:44 pm EST

WASHINGTON — A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation for altering a document the Justice Department relied on during its surveillance of a Donald Trump aide during the Russia investigation.

Kevin Clinesmith apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page’s relationship with the CIA, saying he was “truly ashamed” of what he had done.

“This conduct is the only stain on the defendant’s character that I’ve been able to discern,” U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in imposing a sentence of 12 months probation rather than the prison sentence that prosecutors had requested.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 11:30 AM
CLEAR - WB 401 app. the 400 collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:15 AM
Coldest morning so far this season! 🥶 Thursday’s morning low was -13.8°C but as of 6am today, Fri Jan 29 #Toronto Y…
Latest Weather
Read more