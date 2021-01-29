Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Alberta to ease COVID-19 restrictions on gyms, restaurants, sports

Last Updated Jan 29, 2021 at 6:14 pm EST

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says some COVID-19 public health measures will be eased on indoor fitness centres, school sports, and restaurants and bars.

He says the changes will start Feb. 8.

Kenney says there will still be rules in place requiring masks and setting capacity limits.

More coming …

The Canadian Press

