Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

Last Updated Jan 29, 2021 at 4:14 am EST

FORT BLISS, Texas — Eleven soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, the U.S. Army said late Thursday.

Two of the soldiers were in critical condition, the 1st Armored Division said in a statement. All 11 were placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.

The Associated Press

