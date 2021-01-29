Loading articles...

1 person in critical condition as crews battle 2-alarm fire in east end

Last Updated Jan 29, 2021 at 5:41 am EST

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Emergency crews continue to battle a second alarm fire affecting multiple homes in the Upper Beaches.

The blaze broke out at a home on Gainsborough Road near Coxwell and Gerrard on Friday morning and has since spread to a neighbouring home.

Crews received the call just after 4:30 a.m. and say the second floor of the house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

EMS says a woman is in critical condition and is being  transported to hospital with smoke inhalation. Another resident is being treated on scene.

Two firefighters have minor injuries and one is being transported to hospital.

Residents needed to be evacuated from the home and one person reportedly had to go out of a window on the upper floor.

