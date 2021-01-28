Loading articles...

Yellowstone visitation remained high despite virus closure

Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 4:58 pm EST

BILLINGS, Mont. — Park officials reported more than 3.8 million people visited Yellowstone National Park last year despite the closures related to the coronavirus pandemic, down only 5% compared to 2019.

The park closed March 24 to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and was closed all of April, The Billings Gazette reported. The two entrances in Wyoming reopened on May 18 and the three entrances in Montana reopened June 1.

Visitation in September and October were the busiest on record with more than 837,000 people in September and more than 359,000 people in October, officials said.

The park continued drawing visitors despite numerous facility closures, restrictions, bus shutdowns and limitations on places to stay, eat and learn more about the region. Employees at the park were handling increased duties with smaller staff to avoid the spread of the virus.

In comparison, visitation at Yellowstone reached 4 million in 2019, 4.11 million in 2018 and 2017 and 4.25 million in 2016, officials said.

Park officials continue to urge visitors to recreate responsibility and avoid travelling.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of the 400 collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Lake effect snow off of Georgian Bay to bring 15-20+ cm for Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Blue Mountain by midday Fri.…
Latest Weather
Read more