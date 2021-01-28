Victims of mosque attack to be honoured by national day of remembrance, action

OTTAWA — The federal government intends to make Jan. 29 a day to honour victims of the deadly 2017 attack on a Quebec City mosque.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault made the announcement Thursday, the day before the fourth anniversary of the attack.

Six people were killed and 19 seriously injured when a gunman burst into the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City.

The day will be officially called the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.

Guilbeault says Canadians have an obligation to not just remember the victims but also a responsibility to combat discrimination.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims, one of many groups urging the government to designate the day, says it will stand as a reminder of the lives lost and the work ahead to dismantle hate and racism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press