Toronto police looking for tractor after collision on Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police are looking for a white tractor without a trailer that took off after a two-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway Thursday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes, near Jameson Avenue around eight o’clock.

RELATED: Chunks of concrete fell off the Gardiner Expressway onto Lakeshore Blvd.

Police say a man who was driving the other vehicle involved was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

COLLISION – #WBGardiner west of Jameson, the centre and right lanes are blocked. pic.twitter.com/9F1LVPiKJq — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) January 29, 2021

Drivers experienced delays, but all roads have since been reopened.