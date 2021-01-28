Loading articles...

Toronto police looking for tractor after collision on Gardiner Expressway

Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 11:23 pm EST

(@680NEWSTraffic/Twitter)

Toronto police are looking for a white tractor without a trailer that took off after a two-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway Thursday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes, near Jameson Avenue around eight o’clock.

RELATED: Chunks of concrete fell off the Gardiner Expressway onto Lakeshore Blvd.

Police say a man who was driving the other vehicle involved was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers experienced delays, but all roads have since been reopened.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:13 PM
COLLISION - #WBGardiner west of Jameson, the centre and right lanes are blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:20 PM
Lake effect snow off of Georgian Bay to bring 15-20+ cm for Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Blue Mountain by midday Fri.…
Latest Weather
Read more