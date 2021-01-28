Loading articles...

Toronto man arrested for allegedly removing soiled diapers from green bin

A photo of Shane Stephen Kirkaldy of Toronto. Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested a man as part of what it calls a “Prowl By Night” investigation.

Between December 1 and January 23 of this year, police say an unknown man removed soiled diapers from a green organic waste bin near a home in the Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue area.

That same day, officers arrested 40-year-old Shane Stephen Kirkaldy of Toronto. He was charged with three counts of prowl by night, two counts of criminal harassment, and three counts of theft.

Kirkaldy appeared in court on Saturday and is described as having a slim build and standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or who lives in the area and is aware of similar incidents, is being urged to contact the police.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Collision EB 401 at the start of the collector ramp to the DVP/404. Express lanes moving better through this stretc…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:16 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: It’s the coldest morning so far this season! #Toronto YYZ just dipped to -12.9°C (as of 6am observation ) 🥶🥶 Prior to t…
Latest Weather
Read more