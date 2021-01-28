Toronto man arrested for allegedly removing soiled diapers from green bin

Toronto police have arrested a man as part of what it calls a “Prowl By Night” investigation.

Between December 1 and January 23 of this year, police say an unknown man removed soiled diapers from a green organic waste bin near a home in the Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue area.

That same day, officers arrested 40-year-old Shane Stephen Kirkaldy of Toronto. He was charged with three counts of prowl by night, two counts of criminal harassment, and three counts of theft.

Kirkaldy appeared in court on Saturday and is described as having a slim build and standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or who lives in the area and is aware of similar incidents, is being urged to contact the police.