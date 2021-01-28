Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:50 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 2,093 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 700 new cases in Toronto, 331 in Peel Region, and 228 in York Region.

The province reports nearly 12-thousand doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily update.

Ontario says it had misinterpreted data on the number of people who received both doses of the vaccine, leading to an incorrect doubling of that figure in previous updates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press

