Supreme Court won't hear police oversight case; Black family alleged brutality

Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

TORONTO — Canada’s top court has refused to hear a case involving the limits of police oversight.

At issue was whether Ontario’s police watchdog had the power to review and reverse its own decision to refer a complaint to a disciplinary hearing.

The case involved a Black family’s allegations of Toronto police brutality after 19 officers smashed in the front door of the Stanley family home.

The officers were acting on a tip about a firearm but none was found and no one was charged.

Initially, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director decided an officer should face a disciplinary hearing for excessive force.

But after back-channel discussions with a senior officer, the director decided otherwise.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press

