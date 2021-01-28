Strong US sales give McDonald's a boost in 4Q

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A caravan of fast food workers circle a McDonald's restaurant as they demonstrate for higher wages, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Workers in 15 cities demonstrated to demand $15/hr from corporations like McDonald's and to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's administration to raise the Federal Minimum Wage to $15/hr in his First 100 Days. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
McDonald’s ended 2020 on a strong note, recovering nearly all of the global sales lost in the pandemic despite a resurgent virus.
U.S. sales were a big contributor, pumped up by new menu items like spicy Chicken McNuggets and celebrity collaborations. U.S. same-store sales rose 5.5% in the October-December period.
Ssame-store sales __ or sales at locations open at least a year __ were down just 1.3% worldwide in the quarter despite store closures in Italy, Spain and Germany. Sales moved into positive territory in key markets, including the United Kingdom.
Net income fell 12% to $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Chicago fast food giant earned $1.70 per share. That was short of Wall Street’s expectation of $1.77, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
McDonald’s revenue fell 2% to $5.3 billion, also short of Wall Street’s expectations.