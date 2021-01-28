Loading articles...

Sex assault cases involving ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair back in court April 16

Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 5:20 pm EST

MONTREAL — Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair will return court in mid-April to face charges related to two separate sexual assault cases.

Boisclair was not in court today when the judge fixed the date for April 16.

Today’s court hearing related to one of two sexual assault cases against the former politician. He was charged in May with sexual assault with the participation of another person and sexual assault with a weapon.

In July, he pleaded not guilty to those charges, which were alleged to have occurred on or around Jan. 8, 2014, in Montreal.

He was arrested again two weeks ago and charged with sexual assault, this time in connection with a November 2015 event involving a separate alleged victim.

The court will deal with both cases during the April court date. Publication bans prohibit the identification of alleged victims in both cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press

