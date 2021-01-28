Loading articles...

Pakistan court orders man accused in American's death freed

Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 3:14 am EST

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of a Pakistani man convicted and later acquitted in the gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

The court also dismissed an appeal of Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh’s acquittal by Pearl’s family.

Sheikh has been on death row since his conviction in the death of Pearl in 2002.

free while an appeal.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:48 AM
STALL - #EB403 at Erin Mills. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Wind chill approaching -20 in many areas in southern Ontario this Thursday morning. Sun/cloud and a chance of flur…
Latest Weather
Read more