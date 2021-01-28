Roughly 280,000 Ontario students across four PHUs returning to class next week

Ontario’s education minister says approximately 280,000 students will return for in-person learning on Monday, February 1.

The four Public Health Units (PHUs) that will see its students back in a classroom are the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Middlesex-London Health Unit, Southwestern Public Health, and Ottawa Public Health.

“On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, with the support of the local Medical Officers of Health, and with the introduction of additional layers of protection, 280,000 students in four public health regions will return to class on Monday, February 1,” Stephen Lecce said.

“According to leading medical and scientific experts, including Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, our province’s schools are safe places for learning.”

As of February 1, the following schools will be open for in-person education:

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario

Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien

Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l’Ontario

London District Catholic School Board

Ottawa Catholic District School Board

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Thames Valley District School Board

Upper Canada District School Board

The government says parents with children that attend Conseil scolaire catholique Providence and Conseil scolaire Viamonde should contact their local PHUs for confirmation on whether these institutions will allow students in the classroom.

Lecce announced last week that the province’s Chief Medical Officer had cleared the way for in-person learning to resume across seven public health units including Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge, and Peterborough Public Health.

This will bring the total number of students able to learn in-person to 520,000 across Ontario.

As part of Ontario’s state of emergency, schools in ‘Grey-Zones‘ were supposed to return to in-class learning on February 10.

The province is no longer using that date, instead, the chief medical officer of health will continue to “review public health trends and advise.”

The ‘Grey-Zones’ include Windsor, Toronto, Peel, York, and Hamilton.

This also means schools in Halton and Durham regions will not be welcoming students back for in-person learning at this time.

In a statement released Sunday, Lecce reaffirmed that the province’s goal continues to be to keep students and staff safe. He added that “tougher layers of protection” have been introduced, such as targeted asymptomatic testing, enhanced screening, mandatory masking for students in Grades 1-3 and outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Local PHUs have the authority to close schools based on their unique circumstances, and parents may choose to permit their children to continue learning remotely, the province says.

In the PHUs that are permitted to return to in-person learning, before and after school child care programs may also resume on February 1 and emergency child care will end on January 29.