Ontario awaits new COVID-19 modelling; Quebec reports exceptional rise in deaths

Ontario is awaiting the first COVID-19 projections since a stay-at-home order came into effect two weeks ago.

Canada’s most populous province reported 2,093 new infections today and 56 more deaths linked to the virus.

The daily case numbers are down from where they were after the holidays and the projections to be released today should give a sense of where officials see them heading.

Meanwhile, Quebec’s statistics agency is reporting that deaths in the province rose 10 per cent last year because of the pandemic — a jump it considers to be exceptional.

The Institut de la statistique du Quebec says the number of deaths had risen by about two per cent per year between 2010 and 2019 due to a growing and aging population.

Quebec is reporting 1,368 new cases of COVID-19 today, as well as 39 additional deaths due to the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

