North American stock markets rebound in early trading after big drop Wednesday

Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 9:58 am EST

TORONTO — North American stock markets climbed higher in early trading as they rebounded from big losses on Wednesday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.41 points at 17,540.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 237.18 points at 30,540.35. The S&P 500 index was up 29.23 points at 3780.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 85.37 points at 13,355.97.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.04 cents US compared with 78.28 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract was up 52 cents at US$53.37 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$12.80 at US$1,861.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

