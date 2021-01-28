Man caught on video jumping out of burning building in Etobicoke Thursday

A man has been captured jumping out of window at a multi-storey rooming house after a fire erupted in the building in Etobicoke Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received reports of a two-alarm fire around 3 o’clock at Weston Road and Victoria Avenue West.

Residents were evacuating the building through second-storey windows when crews arrived.

Toronto Fire says the call came in at 2:45 p.m. for reports of curtains on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident caused road closures in both directions on Weston Road.

The TTC responded to provide residents with shelter.

The cause of the fire is unknown.