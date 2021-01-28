Judge will rule Friday on demolition of West Don Lands heritage buildings

A judge will rule on Friday whether or not the demolition of a downtown heritage site should be put on hold.

The City of Toronto is asking for an injunction to stop the provincial tear down of the Dominion Wheel and Foundry Buildings in the West Don Lands until the next council meeting at the end of February.

At that point, councillors can authorize the city solicitor to attempt to have the demolition stopped for good.

The city is arguing that the province did not provide sufficient notice before beginning to demolish the buildings. The province says the demolition is unavoidable due to contaminants on the site.

The provincial government temporarily paused demolition last week after protests from residents and calls from some municipal and provincial politicians.

Activists had filed a court injunction to stop demolition for 30 days, and though the injunction was not order the province said it was pausing the tear down as an act of “good-faith” towards the City of Toronto.

The provincial government owns the property at 153-185 Eastern Avenue, located where the old warehouse buildings have a heritage designation.

“The Province has been clear that this provincially-owned property – which has been largely abandoned for over 40 years and requires demolition to allow for significant environmental remediation – will be revitalized to allow for the construction of new affordable housing, market housing, and community space,” said Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark.

The Ford government’s push to take over the land comes after they prompted reaction from local residents and Toronto officials by allowing demolition to begin.

Activists have the support of City councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam, who wants to force the province to repair the damage already done.

Toronto Centre’s NDP MPP Suze Morrison said she was happy about the decision to pause the demolition but wants the reprieve to be extended further.

“No further demolition activity should take place on this land until a proper consultation with the community and city officials have taken place,” said Morrison.