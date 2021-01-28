Loading articles...

Greece: COVID-19 doctors killed in Mount Olympus accident

Last Updated Jan 28, 2021 at 5:28 pm EST

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Two Greek doctors who worked in ICU wards for COVID-19 have died in an avalanche on Mount Olympus, authorities said.

The doctors, not identified by name, died Thursday while on a climbing trip on the slopes of Greece’s highest mountain. A third man who had joined them was unharmed and alerted rescuers in the nearby city of Larissa, the Fire Service said.

Rescuers, lowered by ropes from a helicopter, were joined later by members of a larger search team and found the bodies of the two men, aged 47 and 52.

“They were front line staff members who saved many lives,” Gregoris Vlachakis, director of Larissa General Hospital, where the two doctors worked, told The Associated Press. “They both worked in the ICU and loved climbing and skiing in their spare time.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of the 400 collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Lake effect snow off of Georgian Bay to bring 15-20+ cm for Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Blue Mountain by midday Fri.…
Latest Weather
Read more