What the heck just happened on Wall Street?

A woman wears a face mask as she walks past a GameStop store in Des Plaines, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The latest battleground between the proletariat and the hedge funds serving the 1% isn’t on just any street. It’s on Wall Street. At least, that’s the view within an army of smaller-pocketed, optimistic investors who are throwing dollars and buy orders at the stock of video-game retailer GameStop. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

In today’s Big Story podcast, the investors came from Reddit. They came in droves. They bought GameStop stock and sent it soaring. They cost massive hedge funds hundreds of millions of dollars. They sent shockwaves through the markets. Now a full-fledged mania is underway, with several other stocks in play as well.

How did all this happen? Is it a fluke? A new strategy that will change the game? Will the people who have the power on Wall Street take steps to shut it down? And what happens if and when these bubbles burst?

GUEST: Mike Eppel, Sr. Business Editor, 680 News, CityNews

