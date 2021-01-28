What the heck just happened on Wall Street?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the investors came from Reddit. They came in droves. They bought GameStop stock and sent it soaring. They cost massive hedge funds hundreds of millions of dollars. They sent shockwaves through the markets. Now a full-fledged mania is underway, with several other stocks in play as well.

How did all this happen? Is it a fluke? A new strategy that will change the game? Will the people who have the power on Wall Street take steps to shut it down? And what happens if and when these bubbles burst?

GUEST: Mike Eppel, Sr. Business Editor, 680 News, CityNews

