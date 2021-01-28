Feds launch process to develop legislation on Indigenous-controlled health care

OTTAWA —

The federal government will work with Indigenous leaders to co-develop legislation aimed at giving First Nations, Metis and Inuit people control over the delivery of health care in their communities.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announced the launch of the co-development process Thursday at the conclusion of a two-day virtual meeting on anti-Indigenous racism in Canada’s health care system.

The government has previously committed $15.6 million over two years to support the development of Indigenous health care legislation with First Nations, Inuit and Metis partners.

Miller says the aim is to transform health care in Indigenous communities by ensuring Indigenous control over the development and delivery of health services.

He says it will take some time to develop the legislation.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says the initiative is a welcome step toward addressing the inequities and discrimination Indigenous people face in Canada’s health care systems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press